NORTHEAST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested and charged two men with stealing a vehicle that had a 16-month-old baby in the backseat of the vehicle. Additionally, the parents were charged with child abandonment.
Deputies responded to the Shell Gas Mart in the 14100 block of Homestead Road and Highway 59 north at around 12:05 a.m. Monday January 13, 2020.
Kimberley Cook, 21, originally told deputies she Anthony Blue, 29, left their child in their running vehicle to enter the store. She claimed that when they walked back out of the store the Chrysler 300 was gone.
Deputies learned that Cook and Blue were inside the store playing 8 liner machines around 11:30 p.m., and would periodically check on the infant as it slept in the running unlocked car.
"Two men Vincent Leon Cannady 19, and Jabari Jonathan Davis, 18, saw the car running and took off in it," said a statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "The men left the child at McGregor Park located in the 5200 block of Calhoun Street."
A Park Ranger found the infant. EMS personnel transported the child to a local hospital for observation and is in good condition.
The Chrysler 300 was located near Loop 610 and Highway 225, a short time later. Both Davis and Cannady were taken into custody without incident. The two men are charged with auto theft, and felony kidnapping.
