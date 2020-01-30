CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) - The Bridgeland community which is under development in Cypress has been granted the distinguished honor of a Gold Award from the National Association of Home Builders according to the developer, The Howard Hughes Corporation.
Bridgeland was named Best Landscape of a Community category for Parkland Village. In addition to the Gold Award, Bridgeland and its fellow The Howard Hughes Corporation communities, The Woodlands and The Woodlands Hills earned several Silver Awards for various categories. The awards were presented at the NAHB conference awards ceremony held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, January 21.
The National Association of Home Builders pays tribute each year to standout developers, homebuilders and communities in North America who exemplify superior design, marketing and sales achievements that make them leaders in their fields.
