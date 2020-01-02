CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) - There are no injuries following a fire at the Grand Cypress Apartments on Mueschke Road at Highway 290. The Cy-Fair Fire Department was able to contain the flames to the main office area.
Flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived at about 1 a.m. Thursday. The office and a workout room were destroyed.
No one was inside the building when the fire broke out. The office was closed.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Grand Cypress Apartments are located at 14144 Mueschke Rd, Cypress, TX 77433.
See photos above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.