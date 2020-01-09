HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The former mayor pro tem for the City of Seabrook in Harris County is headed to prison for ten years following his guilty plea to charges of possession of child pornography. Ocal John Miller, 65, was sentenced Wednesday at the Bob Casey Federal Courthouse in downtown Houston. Miller entered his guilty plea Oct. 3, 2019.
Miller is also a former law enforcement officer, having served as chief of police in Martinsville, West Virginia. He also served as a city councilman for Seabrook.
U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett ordered Miller to 10 years in prison on each count to run concurrently. In handing down the sentence, the court noted that it should send a message to society.
Judge Bennett further commented that unfortunately Miller is not the first nor will he be the last to stand before him having committed child pornography-related offenses.
The court imposed a $50,000 fine as well as a $10,000 special assessment per the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.
Miller will also be required to pay restitution in an amount to be determined later and will serve 10 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He must also register as a sex offender.
Miller came to the attention of law enforcement in June 2016 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent multiple cybertips to the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The investigation revealed Miller was using Skype to receive and distribute child pornography images to others via the internet. Miller also used Dropbox and Kik Messenger to obtain and store child pornography.
Based on information gathered during the investigation, authorities executed a federal search warrant for Miller’s home in Seabrook March 30, 2017. At that time, they seized a computer, iPhone and several digital storage devices. Forensic examination resulted in the discovery of more than 1,300 images and 1,000 videos containing child pornography.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and police departments in Webster and Pearland conducted the investigation as part of the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
