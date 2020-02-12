CYPRESS, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Two men have been charged with capital murder following a shooting that happened outside of a Cypress area bar in December.
Jason Cisneros, 21, was arrested on February 5, and Xavier Fletcher,19, was arrested on February 7, 2019.
The two men are currently in the Harris County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility awaiting arraignment.
It happened on Dec. 22, 2019 at approximately 2 a.m. Two men were shot while sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Headliners Sports Bar at 9804 Jones Rd.
One of the men died at the scene and the other died at Memorial Hermann Hospital. It's believed the deceased met the suspects in the parking lot of the bar for a marijuana sale.
"One of the males was found deceased in the driver's seat of the vehicle," said Sgt. Dennis Wolfford of the Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide unit. "The other male was shot multiple times and was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after he arrived," Wolfford added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.