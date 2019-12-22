NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Two men are dead after being shot while sitting inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Headliners Sports Bar located at 9804 Jones Rd. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 when the bar was closing.
The identities of the deceased have not been revealed. They are only described as being hispanic.
"One of the males was found deceased in the driver's seat of the vehicle," said Sgt. Dennis Wolfford of the Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide unit. "The other male was shot multiple times and was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after he arrived," Wolfford added.
Detectives will review surveillance video to determine who was at the scene during the shooting. They're also attempting to determine what type of transaction was taking place prior to the gunfire.
A third victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. It was not immediately clear if that person was connected to the case.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers. The phone number for Crime Stoppers is 713-222-TIPS.
