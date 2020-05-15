HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Houston Community College has hired Remmele Young as vice chancellor of public Information, communications and external affairs. This new position at HCC is part of the college’s ongoing strategic transformation plan.
In his new role, Young will report directly to the chancellor and will help the college in consolidating its marketing, communications, and government relations functions to better align messaging, institutional reputation, and marketing efforts.
During this transitional and transformational environment brought on by COVID-19, it is more important than ever for HCC to have strategically aligned and focused services and communications across all platforms and disciplines,” said Dr. Cesar Maldonado, chancellor of Houston Community College. “The way we serve our students and community will continue to shift in this ever-changing and challenging new normal, and HCC must be ready to plan for the unknown, react with purpose, and regularly articulate changes quickly and with clarity."
In addressing this appointment, Dr. Maldonado said, “I welcome Mr. Young back to HCC and am excited to work with him, as well as the rest of HCC’s talented and dedicated team, as we continue to fulfill our mission to provide students an educational experience that is relevant, effective, engaging, cost-effective and accessible.”
Returning to HCC on June 1, 2020, Young previously worked at the College managing state and federal public policy initiatives before joining Verizon in 2019 where he developed and implemented legislative strategies for the company. During his first tenure at HCC, Young assisted the college with passage of one of its most successful bond elections totaling $425 million for capital improvements, restoration of $10 million in state appropriated funds, and $2.5 million in exceptional items funding for a first responders’ training project. He also led HCC communications during a leadership transition period, positioning the division to deploy related services, including promoting community engagement, enhancing relationships, and effectively leveraging the branding opportunity between HCC and the Houston Texans. Young also worked for Reliant in government relations and regulatory affairs.
Young’s extensive experience in working with public officials and leading communications teams, and his in-depth knowledge of HCC programs and HCC’s role in providing quality higher education and work force programs to the greater Houston area will be pivotal in his transition and in positioning HCC as a leader during Houston’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like I am coming home,” said Young about his return to HCC. “HCC is such an important part of the Houston educational landscape and is critical to the future of Houston’s workforce. I am looking forward to sharing with the city, county, state, and nation the incredible stories of HCC’s students and the value of an HCC education.”
