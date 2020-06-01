HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Houston Community College has launched its Change Your Life for $20 Campaign to promote grant-supported adult education programs. The program offers a low-cost learning experience to anyone who meets the testing requirements. Students pay a $20 processing fee and HCC sponsors the first two classes and provides ongoing financial aid based on success criteria. The program begins on June 8, and all HCC Adult Education registration meetings and orientations will be held virtually.
The Adult Education and Literacy program offers High School Equivalency training and test preparation, English as a Second Language courses and workforce training under its Career4U Academy. Career4U offers five academies in the following sectors: healthcare, business technology, information technology, transportation and construction. These academies allow students to attend college without a Texas Success Initiative Assessment test (TSI) and earn a Level 1 certificate.
“The challenges that have risen due to the COVID-19 crisis are vast and have created an unstable financial environment, “stated Dr. Madeline Burillo-Hopkins, President of HCC Southwest Campus. “HCC is offering valuable workforce training and certification at a low cost to our students. We are here to support our HCC family in this time and do whatever we can to get Houstonians back to work.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced more than 1.5 million Texans to file for unemployment and many cannot access the financial resources to pay for standard test preparation, language courses and career training. By providing these low-cost courses on a rolling basis, HCC sets up students for success with training necessary to qualify for current job openings in essential industries.
Career4U programs are scheduled to start on June 8, and registration is open currently. HSE and ESL programs begin on June 20 and continue through the end of the month. To be eligible, students must attend a virtual orientation, take a pre-test and meet scoring requirements, and show a photo I.D. and/or Social Security card. Students must also be 18 or older, although special age exceptions are made on a case by case basis.
To learn more, visit hccs.edu/changemylife.
