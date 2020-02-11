KATY (Covering Katy News) - One day after the winner of a special election for Texas House District 28 is sworn into office, there will be an event for candidates who will run for that seat when it reopens in Jan. 2021.
Republican Gary Gates was elected to finish the term of former Rep. John Zerwas. He will take the oath today, Feb. 11, 2020 at the Capital in Austin. Click HERE for story.
On Wednesday, there will be a forum on education for candidates who plan to run for the District 28 seat in the 2020 general election.
The event will focus on public education. The event is part of a series of more than 40 nonpartisan For the Future candidate forums and town halls across the state coordinated by the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation. They will all be held in the weeks leading up to the March 3, 2020 primary election.
The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at TaD's Louisiana Cooking Restaurant, located at 1425 FM 1463 in Katy, TX 77494.
The forum will be live-streamed via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RYHTWestHouston/.
“Raise Your Hand Texas applauded lawmakers for the progress made on important issues like school finance and full-day pre-k during the 86th legislative session,” said Libby Cohen, the director of advocacy at the Foundation. “But we know that public education is too important to ever be marked 'complete' on the legislature's priority list. We want to build on the momentum of last session to bring more people into the conversation.”
Each event will include four questions on statewide public education issues — including school funding, high-stakes testing, teaching, and vouchers — and other questions crafted by local stakeholders on the issues they believe to be most relevant to their districts.
The events are part of the Foundation’s new "pro-public" education grassroots advocacy efforts. To find times, locations, and other information about all of the For The Future events, advocacy.raiseyourhandtexas.org/events.
“We believe the future of Texas is in our public schools and that every legislative session should be a public education session,” said Cohen.
