FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Early voting in the runoff election for the Texas House District 28 legislative seat begins today and runs through Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Election Day is Jan. 28.
The race is being decided by a runoff because neither candidate earned more than 50 percent of the vote during the first election.
Eliz Markowitz, a Democrat, had the most votes in the first round with 39 percent. Republican businessman Gary Gates came in second with 28 percent of the vote. They will now compete in a runoff election to determine who will finish the term of former Republican state representative John Zerwas, who stepped down Sept. 30, 2019.
Early voting will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Bowie Middle School - 700 Plantation Dr., Richmond, TX 77406
Cinco Ranch Branch Library - 2620 Commercial Center Blvd., Katy, TX 77494
Four Corners Community Center - 15700 Old Richmond Rd., Sugar Land, TX 77498
Irene Stern Community Center - 6920 Katy-Fulshear Rd., Fulshear, TX 77441
Tompkins High School - 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd., Katy, TX 77494
