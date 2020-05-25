HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Houston Community College (HCC) has launched a new initiative, JobsNowHouston.org, showcasing in-demand occupations and the accelerated certificate programs offered by HCC needed to obtain these jobs. During this time of significant job loss, HCC is taking a data-centric approach to identify classes and trade skill opportunities to fit immediate and future job openings.
“COVID-19 has challenged us all, forcing us to rethink every facet of education and community responsiveness,” said Dr. Cesar Maldonado, Chancellor of Houston Community College. “JobsNowHouston.org will connect people with the resources they need to gain the skills and knowledge necessary to compete in our new workforce and is a great example of how everyone at Houston Community College is working even harder to provide training and education to fill in- demand jobs.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced more than 1.5 million Texans to file for unemployment. However, across the state, nearly 481,000 job openings have been posted in the last several months. The goal of the JobsNowHouston.org initiative is to retrain and retool Houston’s workforce to fill these growing jobs by easily connecting job searchers to relevant programs and certifications.
According to industry data, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, information technology, and construction are projected to increase hiring during and following the COVID-19 crisis. HCC has 270 certifications and 100 instructional programs in these fields; many of which are offered online or in hybrid delivery models designed to safely train Houston’s future workforce. The College already is working to place current and future students in programs that will lead directly to jobs, and the JobsNowHouston.org initiative reinforces these efforts.
HCC is working with business partners and leaders in Houston to provide the most affordable and reliable training to qualify for critical need jobs. Using labor market analytics, JobsNowHouston.org provides the job title, number of jobs currently open within each industry, average hourly earnings, and the projected salary of the role. From there, the site directs visitors to the relevant HCC training and certification programs that correspond to each job title. The job data is updated weekly.
