HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Parents who are looking for entertaining learning experiences for their kids during COVID-19 are getting help from the Houston Zoo. The zoo has been closed during the COVID-19 crisis but employees have taken to the internet to inform and entertain.
"Each weekday, we’re hosting an 11 a.m. CST Facebook live to bring the zoo to you," said a post on the zoo's website. "We will be sharing daily updates of what our furred, flippered, and feathered friends are up to and how our zookeepers are caring for them while we are closed."
Click here for the Houston Zoo Facebook page.
If you miss the live stream you can also go to the Houston Zoo's website where the videos are archived. Click here to bring the Houston Zoo to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.