KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constables Office made a major seizure of abused animals on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The seizure happened in the Falcon Point subdivision.
"We seized over 220 animals at this single story residential dwelling," said a statement from the the Office of Constable Wayne Thompson. "They ranged from cats and dogs to turtles. Most alive, some dead or dying."
The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, the Fort Bend County District Attorney, Fort Bend County Attorney, Houston Humane Society and the Fort Bend Animal Control are also taking part in the investigation. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's office is assisting in providing a mental health evaluation of the homeowner.
The investigation is ongoing. Charges may be filed after the mental health evaluation of the homeowner.
