KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The message from those who came to Katy Park on Thursday night to protest the death of Houston native George Floyd was summed up in one simple statement. "We're not here because we hate cops. We're here because Black Lives Matter," said a woman who took part in the march.
People of all ages and colors came together. About 1,000 people were expected, but there were more who showed up for what was a peaceful protest of the death of an unarmed African- American at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. The event was captured on video by bystanders. Floyd, 46, is shown repeatedly saying that he cannot breathe as he is held down for more than eight minutes with a knee on his neck by former police officer Derek Chauvin. There were three other officers present who did not stop it.
Erika Alvarez of Cinco Ranch High School joined together with Foyin Dosunmu and Jeffrey Jin, of Seven Lakes High School, to organize the the event. In the fall, they will all be high school seniors at the three Fort Bend County schools located in the Katy Independent School District.
"We're here to exercise our First Amendment rights on freedom of speech, freedom of peaceful assembly," Jin said.
There were numerous police agencies on hand to provide security, including the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Katy Independent School District Police.
While Floyd's death has gained national attention, protestors said there are other similar cases that should not be forgotten and prove there is a systemic problem in policing. One sign showed the faces of eight African-Americas who have been killed in incidents involving police officers, or incidents where police are not involved but racism is alleged.
Some of those deaths include the March 13, 2020, death of 26-year old Breonna Taylor who was killed by Louisville, Kentucky Metro Police Department officers who entered her apartment in plainclothes while serving a "no-knock warrant." Those inside the apartment were startled and gunfire erupted. There is also the 2014 officer involved shooting of a 12-year old African-American boy. He was killed in Cleveland, Ohio. Tamir Rice was carrying a replica toy gun and the responding officer shot him almost immediately after arriving on the scene. Also, during September of 2018, off-duty Dallas Police Department patrol officer Amber Guyger entered the apartment of 26-year-old Botham Jean and fatally shot him. Guyger said that she had entered the apartment believing it was her own and that she shot Jean believing he was a burglar.
Thursday night's event at Katy Park on Morton Ranch Road began with a march where participants chanted "Hands up, don't shoot," and "Black Lives Matter."
"Lead by example. Put the right processes in place to ensure that things like this never happen again," parent Lionel Jackson said. He attended the event with his high school aged daughter.
Jackson is African-American and he said "Black lives matter." "It's not like no one else's lives matter, but our lives matter also," Jackson told KPRC Channel 2.
Some of those who marched came to register new voters. "Register to vote here. Our voices matter," one sign said.
Katy Mayor Bill Hastings, Texas Rep. Gina Calanni, and Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton were some of the elected leaders who attended.
Middleton said people can no longer deny that there is police brutality and racial disparity in America.
See the photo gallery above.
