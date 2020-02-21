WEST HARRIS COUNTY (COVERING KATY NEWS) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is once again asking for the public's help in solving a murder that happened at a Greenhouse Road apartment complex on Aug. 2, 2018 in the Cypress area. See the video below.
The apartment complex where the murder happened is located across from Cypress Lakes High School.
"We need your help to solve the murder of Frederick Charles Kennedy Jr.," said a statement from the HCSO.
Witnesses said four males were seen fleeing the scene. Surveillance video captured the suspects running from the scene.
Kennedy, 27, was murdered at approximately 1:40 a.m.
Deputies found Kennedy lying in a common area of the complex. He was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, and pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
There were also three different vehicles captured on video leaving the complex directly after the shooting. They are a light colored Lincoln MKZ, a dark colored GMC or Chevrolet truck and a gray colored Ford Edge.
Call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or send a tip to Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477(TIPS).
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. All tipsters remain anonymous.
See the surveillance video below and our photo gallery above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.