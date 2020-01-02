KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office is still seeking information concerning an arson investigation involving an incident that originally occurred on Monday, December 23, 2019 in a neighborhood along South Mason Road across from the Canyon Gate neighborhood in the Katy area of Fort Bend County. The neighborhood is also a short distance north of the Westpark Tollway.
A second attempt happened in the early morning of December 29, 2019. Both incidents involved a gasoline bomb, also known as a Molotov cocktail, being thrown at the residence and striking a front bedroom window and and a vehicle which was destroyed by fire.
Surveillance footage revealed a vehicle of interest at the time of the second incident. The vehicle appears be a newer model black F-250 with a ladder rack. The driver of the truck was seen wearing blue jeans, white sneakers and a baseball cap.
Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers has the cash reward up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation.
See photos above
