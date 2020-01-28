FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The special election to fill the Texas House of Representatives seat vacated by Republican John Zerwas is today. It's a race that's being watched by political observers all over the country who want to see if Texas is on the verge of flipping from a Republican to a Democratic state. It's considered a political indicator because of the changing demographics of Fort Bend County.
The House District 28 election is being decided by a runoff because neither candidate earned more than 50 percent of the vote during the first election.
Eliz Markowitz, a Democrat, had the most votes in the first round with 39 percent. Republican businessman Gary Gates came in second with 28 percent of the vote. They will now compete in a runoff election to determine who will finish the term of former Republican state representative John Zerwas, who stepped down Sept. 30, 2019.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CLICK HERE for the list of voting locations.
