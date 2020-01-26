AUSTIN (Covering Katy) - A state agency that regulates nail salons and massage therapists is ramping up its efforts to stop human trafficking and prostitution by making it very easy for you to report suspicious area businesses.
If you believe that an unlicensed massage business may be operating nearby, or you are concerned that nail salon employees may be prostitutes or human trafficking victims, send your concerns to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation by using the newly established the email address reportHT@tdlr.texas.gov.
Because The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation regulates massage therapists, massage establishments, cosmetologists and nail salons, the agency is in a good position to take action against those who make a living by enslaving others through human trafficking. TDLR employees can be the first ally in contact with potential human trafficking victims, so all TDLR employees receive training on how to recognize and respond to human trafficking situations.
The state agency has already referred many cases for prosecution. The Katy area is one place that the TDLR has been involved in human trafficking prosecutions. There have been busts for prostitution at local parlors in the past. It takes additional investigative involvement to determine if those alleged prostitutes are actually the victims of human trafficking and are being forced to work in the sex trade.
The agency has a new eight-member Anti-Trafficking Unit. It is is working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as non-governmental agencies, to investigate suspected illicit massage businesses and possible human trafficking at nail salons.
“Human Trafficking Awareness Month (January) is the perfect time to introduce this initiative," said TDLR Executive Director Brian E. Francis. "Our Anti-Trafficking Unit is ramping up, and the team members are anxious to get to work and help eliminate human trafficking in Texas,” he said. “We are grateful to the Texas Legislature for their confidence in our abilities and for funding new staff positions that concentrate solely on finding and helping potential victims.”
The new ATU will fold into the agency’s existing anti-trafficking effort that includes:
- Periodic, unannounced inspections of massage establishments and cosmetology salons by TDLR Field Inspection employees.
- Aggressive prosecution of both licensed and unlicensed service providers by the TDLR Enforcement Division.
Since November 2018, the agency has referred 65 possible human trafficking and criminal cases involving illicit massage businesses to local law enforcement agencies in 32 cities. TDLR also refers cases to the Texas Attorney General’s office.
“TDLR employees are proud to fight against human trafficking in Texas. Part of that fight is protecting consumers from unregulated activity, and making sure Texans have a safe workplace environment free of these heinous crimes,” Francis said.
Cities where TDLR has referred cases include Katy. Here are the other cities:
- Arlington
- Friendswood
- Midland
- Austin
- Frisco
- Nederland
- Brownsville
- Garland
- Plainview
- Cedar Park
- Georgetown
- Plano
- Corpus Christi
- Houston
- Richardson
- Cumby
- Humble
- Round Rock
- Dallas
- San Angelo
- Denton
- Killeen
- San Antonio
- El Paso
- Kingwood
- Spring
- Flower Mound
- Lewisville
- Weatherford
- Fort Worth
- Lubbock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.