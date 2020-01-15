RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Judge KP George and Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to declare the month of January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The intention of the action is to raise public awareness of modern-day slavery.
Human Trafficking is a crime that involves the exploitation of a person for the purpose of compelled labor or a commercial sex act through the use of force, fraud or coercion.
"Human traffickers target all populations around the world and in our own neighborhoods; children are the most vulnerable, particularly runaway and homeless youth," said a statement from the County Judge's Office.
“We really need to make the community in Fort Bend County understand the problem is real and non-discriminatory, whether affluent or socioeconomically disadvantaged everyone is at risk," Judge George said.
George also recognized District Attorney Brian Middleton and Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson, for their recent efforts in a recent multi-agency human trafficking sweep.
"Efforts such as these are greatly appreciated and needed in battling human trafficking,” George said.
To learn more about human trafficking, recognizing the signs, and how to report the activity, visit https://humantraffickinghotline.org/what-human-trafficking.
