HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - In a time when restaurants are being forced to close for good due to a world wide pandemic, we have positive news to report. Jax Grill opens at 9910 Gaston Road in Katy on Monday, June 8, 2020. The restaurant is opening at the Stableside at Falcon Landing shopping center which is across the street from Tompkins High School.
This is the third Jax Grill location in Greater Houston, and the first new location in more than 25 years. The fast-casual counter-service restaurant was established in 1993 in Bellaire and opened a second store on Shepherd Drive in 1994.
Gr8 Plate Hospitality owner Paul Miller, who bought Jax Grill in 2015, is a Katy resident. Miller and Gr8 Plate also are gearing up to open The Union Kitchen at Stableside at Falcon Landing, with the opening date to be announced soon.
The new 4,600-square-foot restaurant has 250 seats, including 50 in the bar area. Sliding garage doors open from the bar to an 80-seat covered patio, which faces a green space that will be shared by The Union Kitchen. There are 11 flat-screen TVs inside, with more to come on the patio. The restaurant was designed by Mark Boucher of Houston-based Boucher Design Group and built by Charles Chapman of Corinthian Contracting.
Menu
The restaurant features an updated menu that eventually will be implemented at all Jax Grill locations. New items include Bang! Bang! Shrimp (flash fried, tossed in a spicy Asian cream sauce); Southwestern Chicken Egg Rolls; Fried Mushrooms; Fried Cheese Sticks; Salmon Salad; Southwestern Salad; Grilled Chicken Taco Salad; Fajita and Southwestern Bowls; Tex-Mex Burger topped with queso, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos; Backyard Barbecue Burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and crispy onion strings; and Buffalo Chicken Club Sandwich with crispy chicken breast, buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese and bacon. The rest of the menu will be familiar, with classics like the half-pound, mesquite-grilled Jax Burger and West Texas Burger, along with Jax Margaritas from a full-service bar.
Managers
Several familiar faces will help to ensure a smooth transition. Tito Ayosa, general manager at Jax in Bellaire since it opened in 1993, has moved to the Katy location. He is joined by Cristobal Alvarado, a kitchen manager at Bellaire for 23 years, and Antonio Juan Lara, a manager at Jax on Shepherd for more than 15 years. Gr8 Plate COO Doug Wilson will serve as the Katy location’s General Manager for the opening weeks.
