RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - Area puzzlers near and far, young and seasoned will gather Jan. 18 for Hope For Three’s Third Annual Jigsaw Puzzle competition.
The event, presented by LearningRx Sugar Land, takes place at Gallery Furniture, 7227 Grand Parkway South in Richmond.
Each team, consisting of four puzzlers, will compete to complete a 500-piece puzzle in two-hours. Competitors ages 10 and up are eligible to participate and invited to register at hopeforthree.org/events or call 281-245-0640. Team registration is $125.
First, second and third place honors will be awarded.
Hope for Three advocated for those with autism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.