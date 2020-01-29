FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News)—When the Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees earlier this month announced the appointment of Mike Rabe as head football coach and campus athletic coordinator, it was also announced that the school colors would be black and gold and the mascot would be the Warriors. The logo, however, was under wraps at the time.
Monday, the district officially unveiled the logo to the public.
The logo is a shield with a forward-facing Warrior helmet, similar to a Centurion or Trojan. The shield sits in front of two crossed swords.
School officials said that they conducted surveys of future Jordan High students, and that mascots used by other Katy ISD schools were removed from consideration. When “Warriors” was selected as the mascot, officials shared the news with prospective students and their families before making it public.
Rabe said that he wanted to build the new program around the values of commitment, consistency, accountability, attitude, and effort.
Jordan High School, at 27500 Fulshear Bend Drive Trail in the Cross Creek Ranch subdivision, will open in August. Dr. Ethan Crowell is the principal.
