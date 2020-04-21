FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - COVID19 testing is now available to all Fort Bend County residents whether you are experiencing symptoms or not, according to County Judge KP George.
"I got my test done today," George said on a social media post. "We will continue to expand our testing operations," he added. "Call 281-238-2363 for a phone consultation and scheduling."
After the consultation, the healthcare professional will provide a testing site access code and further instructions. The phone line is being operated Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Widespread testing is key for slowly and strategically beginning the economic recovery phase of this pandemic, according to George.
More info on testing: www.fbchealth.org/testing-for-covid-19/
