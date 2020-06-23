RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George has signed an order to make all businesses require that employees and customers wear face coverings. The new order goes into effect at midnight on June 25.
George said 77.5% percent of people who responded to a recent survey were in favor of requiring masks.
"Maybe we are tired of COVID, but it looks like COVID is not tired of us. It's around here," Fort Bend County Judge KP George said during a briefing. "It is about helping our community recover and helping our community combat this unprecedented time," said George.
This story will be updated with additional details as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.