RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County is announcing a program to assist county residents with rental, mortgage, and utility needs. Details were revealed by County Judge KP George, Social Services Director Anna Gonzales, and County Auditor Ed Sturdivant during a Monday morning news conference in Richmond.
Funding is coming from the Federal government which has provided $134.3 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Funds from this program will go a long way to help our county residents that are in financial hardship. The program is designed to provide needed assistance ranging from utility, mortgage and rental relief,” stated Fort Bend County Judge KP George. “I hope that through this program we can help as many residents as possible navigate through these very tumultuous times. Please visit fortbendcountytx.gov to start the process.”
Residents may apply to receive rental, mortgage and utility assistance, during all three phases of the program. Phase 1 applications will be accepted from June 1 - June 12, 2020 or until the funds are expended, whichever comes first. The approved funding will be implemented in three phases:
- Phase 1: June-July $6,500,000
- Phase 2: August-September $6,500,000
- Phase 3: October-November $6,500,000
Information for Interested Applicants: Online Applications Begin June 1 at 8 a.m.
To learn more about the program please call (281) 238-2273 or visit www.fortbendcountytx.gov. You can also find the flyers here.
