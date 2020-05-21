FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Recognizing that a great number of Fort Bend County families have been negatively impacted due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, County Judge KP George has announced the Fort Bend County “Adopt-A-Family” program. This program is intended to help families in need get back on their feet during this unprecedented pandemic.
“During these trying times, we must do everything in our power to support our neighbors. I encourage everyone to participate in the ‘Adopt-A-Family’ program administered by Fort Bend Social Services,” said County Judge KP George. “In fact, I adopted a family and issued a friendly challenge to our District Attorney Brian Middleton to participate and pass it on."
Those interested in adopting a family can call the Adopt-a-Family hotline at (281) 344-6116 or e-mail Socialservicesinbox@fortbendcountytx.gov.”
"Many of our neighbors have been unable to work or they have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and for the first time in their lives, they need assistance paying their rent, bills, or insurance," said a statement from Judge George's office. "Can you help a family in need? No amount is too small; any help is appreciated."
Here are some ways you can help:
- Provide a monetary gift card such as Wal-Mart, Target, HEB or Kroger.
- Using a list provided, shop for the specific needs of your “adopted family”.
- Assist with paying a utility bill, rent, mortgage or medications. (Payments are made directly to utility, rent, mortgage or medication vendors.)
- Make a monetary donation to Fort Bend County for the use of Social Services.
