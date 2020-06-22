KATY (Covering Katy News) - The youth led organization that hosted a protest against the death of George Floyd at Katy Park earlier this month will continue working for social change.
"Because June is Pride Month, our new project will be a citywide raffle fundraiser for Tony’s Place, a drop-in center in Houston focusing on LGBTQ youth up to 25 years of age who are unstably housed, couch surfing, or experiencing homelessness," said Katy4Justice organizer Erika Alvarez.
"We’ve contacted dozens of local businesses and received tons of support - more than $500 in raffle prizes alone," Alvarez said.
The organization has more information on its instagram page.
(0) comments
