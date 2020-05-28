KATY/BAYTOWN (Covering Katy News) - Saturday, May 30 is the last day that COVID-19 testing will be done at Legacy Stadium in Katy and Stallworth Stadium in Baytown. The Katy site will be moved to Cy-Fair and the Baytown site will be moved to Pasadena according to County Judge Lina Hidalgo's office.
Moving the Katy location will free-up the parking lot for high school graduations in June, although the county judge did not say that was the reason for moving the site from Legacy Stadium.
Legacy Stadium is located at 1830 Katyland Drive, and Stallworth Stadium is located at 2102 East Archer Road.
Testing at the new locations will begin June 1, 2020, weather permitting. The new locations are:
Cy-Fair: Pridgeon Stadium, 11355 Falcon Road A, Houston, TX 77065
Pasadena: San Jacinto College Central, 8060 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77505
"Smaller mobile sites will continue to visit the Baytown and Katy area periodically," said a press release from Judge Hidalgo's office.
To receive free testing, residents should register and use the self-assessment tool available at readyharris.org or by calling 832-927-7575. During the screening process residents can select a date and time to get tested. Residents must have an authorization code to get tested. Walk-ups will be turned away. Residents from other counties can also be tested at any of these sites. Residents wishing to get tested the following day should call or register online after 6:30 p.m.
Harris County operates a total of six testing sites throughout the county with the capacity to test up to 1,700 residents each day. The two new sites opening next month will be able to conduct 750 tests per day each, up from 500. To date, Harris County has offered testing at 29 locations across the county. The new testing sites will be located at the following locations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.