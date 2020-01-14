KATY (Covering Katy News) - Astros pitcher Cy Sneed and catcher Dustin Garneau made a stop at Chick-fil-A on South Mason Road Tuesday afternoon. It's part of what's called the Houston Astro's caravan. Later in the day the caravan stopped at Academy Sports + Outdoors on the Katy Freeway in Katy for an autograph session.
This is the second year that the Astros have made a caravan stop at the South Mason Road Chick-fil-A in Katy. The cheating scandal and yesterday's firing of Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow did not stop fans from showing up and supporting their boys of summer.
"There is probably three times as many people this year as last year," said Chick-fil-A operator Rusty Wylie.
"Yesterday was a tough day for the Astros. It is kind of important for fans to come out and show some support right away," said Astro's fan Mark Dershowitz. "I hope the organization realizes that they still have a huge fan base here."
Fans stood in the rain for a chance to hear from Sneed and Garneau, and get their autographs.
"We're die hard Astros fans," said Brooke Capehart who was there with her husband Paul and sons ages 7, 11 and 13.
"They all play baseball. We watch baseball. We love baseball," she said.
"We're making memories," said Paul Capehart.
Just a few hours after Astros fans made memories in Katy, there was more fallout from the cheating scandal. This time it was in Boston.
The Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora who had been a bench coach with the 2017 Astros and was heavily involved in the cheating scandal according to the Commissioner of Major League Baseball. Under Cora, the Red Sox are also accused of using technology to steal the signs of opponents during their championship season in 2018.
“Given the findings and the Commissioner’s ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways,” the Red Sox organization said, according to the Boston Globe.
