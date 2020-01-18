KATY, WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Four suspects arrested in December by Harris County Pct. 5 Constable Ted Heap's Major Offenders Division are now facing federal charges in connection with an organized mail theft and counterfeit fraud operation in Katy and West Harris County.
Precinct 5 turned the results of its investigation over to the U.S. Postal Inspector, resulting in federal charges against Meredith Walker, Kali Hubbard, Guillermo Diaz, and Jorge Santiago.
These four were among eight arrested after investigators found stolen mail, fake government documents, and computer equipment used to produce counterfeit materials inside a hotel room in the 14800 block of the Katy Freeway and a nearby storage unit.
The federal investigation is still ongoing. The U.S. Postal Service is also handling notification of any possible victims.
