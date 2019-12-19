WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Deputies with Constable Ted Heap’s Office recently arrested 8 people in connection an organized mail theft and counterfeit fraud operation in Katy and West Harris County.
After an investigation by the Precinct 5 Major Offenders Division, search warrants were obtained for a hotel room in the 14800 block of Katy Freeway last week. Inside the room, investigators found an abundance of stolen mail and fake government documents, along with computer equipment used to produce counterfeit materials. Several of the suspects were also found in possession of crystal meth.
As part of the case, Precinct 5 investigators learned of several storage units used by the suspects to hold stolen documents. Deputies recovered a large amount of stolen mail, credit cards, checks and other identifying information from those units.
Arrested were:
Meredith Walker - arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Christine Crutcher - charged with possession of a controlled substance and forgery.
Dean Alan Ewing - charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Jonathan Taylor - charged with tampering with a government document.
Guillermo Diaz - charged with tampering with a government document, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Kali Hubbard - charged with tampering with a government document.
Jorge Santiago - charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with a government document.
Marc Anthony Parker - arrested on an open felony warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Precinct 5 investigators have turned the results of their investigation over to the U.S. Postal Inspector for potential federal charges against these suspects. The U.S. Postal Service will be handling all notification of possible victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.