LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA (Covering Katy News) - A man from the Katy area is one of four men who are charged in connection with an armed robbery of a jewelry store in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The other three suspects are from Houston. The early afternoon robbery happened Monday according to KATC, a local TV station.
Joshua Terrell Evans of Katy is charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Evans' bond totals $1.25 million.
According to KATC, glass cases were destroyed and jewelry was stolen. Officers recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars of jewelry stolen from the store.
