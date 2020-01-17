NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap is asking for your help identifying a woman who burglarized a North Fry Road nail salon in broad daylight on Tuesday, January 14.
The suspect asked to use the restroom after entering the salon in the 10500 block of Fry Road near FM 529. It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Once she gained access to the back of the facility, she entered the employee break room where she stole a wallet and a purse, stuffing them in her own handbag before leaving.
The suspect is described as a black female wearing dark Adidas leggings, a blue long sleeve shirt or light jacket with a white t-shirt underneath, white furry slippers and a white baseball cap. It appeared as if she was driving a silver sedan or crossover SUV.
If you recognize this suspect or have any information that may help solve this crime contact Sergeant Joe Duke (Joe.Duke@cn5.hctx.net) or Precinct 5 through its online crime tips webpage: https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.