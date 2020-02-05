KATY (Covering Katy News) - In celebration of Safer Internet Day, the Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch and the Mark A. Chapman YMCA at Main Street will host five Google Be Internet Awesome workshops in Katy on February 11 and February 12 to teach parents how to instill healthy and responsible internet habits in their children.
The events are in response to mounting requests from parents wanting help with establishing safe and healthy internet and social media practices as online and technology use among children continue to rise.
The workshops will feature discussion-based, parent-to-parent conversations about how to help children be safe, smart, and positive online.
Families will learn to teach their children how to communicate responsibly, understand real from fake in the face of phishing and scams, build strong passwords, be positive and kind online, and how to discuss questionable content as a family. Parents will receive free bilingual resources, answers to questions about online safety and digital citizenship, and tools and information to help facilitate discussions at home.
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 – SAFER INTERNET DAY
For a full list of workshop locations and start times click below.
All events are free. Some workshops will be presented in English and Spanish. Many locations will provide on-site child care during the workshop.
