KATY (Covering Katy News) - The organization ChildProof America is also supporting emergency room workers who are putting their lives on the line each day that they go to work during the COVID 19 pandemic. The organization has formed a group called Food ER which is showing support by providing meals for frontline emergency room medical workers. The group is seeking donations of meals from restaurants and the public.
"Food ER is a grassroots national effort originating in Katy, Texas, to provide food for the frontline medical teams working in our local emergency rooms," said organizer Kelly Litvak. "We bring people together to either dine, deliver or donate to get restaurant meals to the ER workers for lunch and dinner."
The Food ER effort is starting in Katy, focusing on Methodist West Hospital, but organizer Kelly Litvak hopes it will grow to provide support for other hospital workers in Katy and other communities far and wide. Litvak has experience organizing national efforts. She is the executive director of Childproof America, an organization that seeks to end sex trafficking of minors.
"We need restaurants willing to donate meals for the lunch and dinner shifts of our local Houston Methodist West Hospital," said the Food ER statement.
NEEDS:
- 40 meals (or 20 meals - we'll match you with another donating restaurant) for each service: lunch and dinner
- Meals covered for lunch and dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays - Meals must be in individual containers
- Lunch is delivered to the hospital curb drop off between 11:30 a.m. and noon
- Dinner is delivered to the hospital curb drop off between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Restaurants may deliver, and Food ER also has volunteers who will pick up and deliver meals.
All meal donations must be coordinated through Litvak to ensure the safety protocols are met.
If you can donate meals, email Kelly@ChildproofAmerica.org.
