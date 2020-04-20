KATY (Covering Katy News) – Igloo donated $100,000 to the CDC Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund on Monday, April 20, 2020.
The revenues came from profit made from sales of all Playmate Coolers sold on Igloocoolers.com over the past 30 days. The company donated all of the profits from those sales.
The CDC Foundation is utilizing Igloo’s donation to secure and deliver personal protective equipment to the Houston Department of Health which will then be able to distribute masks, gowns and thermometers directly to their local locations in need.
Also, with health, safety and security remaining a top priority, Igloo is extending the promotion through May 1 with the intent of raising more funds to donate.
“Igloo is thrilled to be donating $100,000 of personal protective equipment to the Houston Department of Health. We’re incredibly proud of our team, grateful to the CDC Foundation, and humbled by our fans and customers who all pulled together so quickly to make this happen,” stated Dave Allen, Igloo President and CEO. “The PPE will directly and positively impact the health and well-being of the incredible health care workers in the local community that is home to so many of Igloo’s staff, families, and friends. We extend our most gracious thanks to those on the front lines.”
“In this critical time, I am pleased to see so much support to combat COVID-19. Igloo’s generous contribution will be used to purchase personal protective equipment and provide much needed protection for healthcare workers,” said Judy Monroe, MD, CEO and president of the CDC Foundation. “I am grateful for Igloo’s support and the contributions of their customers. Together we will combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The CDC Foundation is a catalyst of unleashing the power of collaboration between the CDC, philanthropies, private entities and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world.
