CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy based Igloo is donating $203,794 in the fight against COVID-19. From March 19 through May 1, 2020, Igloo pledged 100% of the profits from all Playmate Coolers sold on Igloocoolers.com to benefit the CDC Foundation and the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. As of today, the funds have been delivered to these partner organizations.
A donation by Igloo to the CDC Foundation has helped secure and deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) to the New Jersey and Houston Departments of Health.
Purchase gloves, hand soap and masks online
Funds raised by sales of a special edition Igloo Playmate cooler endorsed by celebrity chef, Guy Fieri, have been donated to the Restaurant Relief Fund. The Restaurant Relief Fund has been created to deliver one time, first come first serve, $500 checks that can assist impacted restaurant employees with necessities such as housing, transportation, utilities, child-care, groceries, medical bills and/or student loans.
“Thank you to the medical professionals and first responders who remain committed to the front lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dave Allen, Igloo President and CEO. "Thank you to Guy Fieri who made our donation to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund possible. And a huge thank you to our fans and customers who supported this initiative. We hope the PPE donated can positively impact the health and safety of the health care professionals who have received it and we look forward to seeing the restaurant industry and its rise out of this global pandemic even stronger than before.”
The CDC Foundation is a catalyst of unleashing the power of collaboration between the CDC, philanthropies, private entities and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world.
Beginning on April 2, 2020, impacted restaurant workers can apply online for a one-time, $500 check to use towards housing, transportation, utilities, child-care, groceries, medical bills and/or student loans. These grants will be administered by the NRAEF and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on donating to RERF visit RERF.US. To donate or apply for aid click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.