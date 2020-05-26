CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) – As a direct result of Igloo’s growing COVID-19 related demand, the company is looking to fill up to 500 temporary manufacturing positions in its Katy based plant. In order to maintain social distancing during the hiring process, Igloo will host a “Virtual Job Fair” on Thursday, June 4th at 9 a.m. CDT. Interested parties should secure their place at the virtual job fair by completing an RSVP form at https://www.igloocoolers.com/jobfair
"As many businesses are continuing to feel adverse effects of COVID-19, Igloo products are in high demand as consumers need to keep their drinks cold and food fresh on staycations and back yard adventures, close-to-home family day trips, and BYOE (bring your own everything) small gatherings," said a company statement.
“We are extremely proud of our team’s response to the pandemic, said Igloo’s CEO and President, Dave Allen. "We reacted quickly to ensure the safety of our staff, kept our workforce employed when sales slowed, and have also been able to rally our community to donate $203,794 to support those in need during this time. Now changing consumer actions have caused a spike in demand for our product and we are seeking to fill hundreds of new American manufacturing jobs.”
Igloo says it has implemented strict policies to keep workers safe at its Katy plant.
"Every employee’s temperature is taken prior to entering, social distancing protocols are in place, trained medical professionals are on-site, and employees with symptoms or a positive test for COVID-19 are given paid sick leave," said a company statement.
Anyone interested in employment in Igloo’s manufacturing facility is encouraged to attend the virtual job fair by responding through the above link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.