CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy Christian Ministries is set to host its first Super Bowl Faith and Family Watch Party on February 2, 2020. The event will take place at the Waters Church, 2710 N Mason Rd., Katy, TX 77449.
Katy Mayor Bill Hastings and Gary Mancini of Bugs Incorporated will be grilling up the burgers while the kids enjoy the giant inflatable obstacle course generously provided by Grace Fellowship.
“I am so excited about this Super Bowl Party in a family atmosphere and I know the chefs personally, they are serious grill masters," said Anita Mancini, event Chair and KCM Board Member.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for teens 13-17 and kids 12 and youger are free with an adult.
Tickets include your meal, and all proceeds benefit Katy Christian Ministries.
Registration is available on the event page: www.ktcm.org/superbowl or at the door. Donations of nonperishable food and personal care items will also be received for the annual Souper Bowl of Caring food drive.
Souper Bowl of Caring is a National movement (souperbowl.org) that empowers youth, and unites communities around the time of the big game to help those in need. It’s designed to help fill the shelves of local food pantries through donations of non-perishable foods.
The KCM Food Pantry benefits greatly from this program as local churches, schools, businesses, social groups and individuals work together to tackle hunger.
Collections of food are received throughout January and February.
“In December alone we served an average of 113 families per day in the KCM Food Pantry, distributing a daily average of 6,831 pounds of food, said Deysi Crespo, Executive Director of Katy Christian Ministries. "Your donations really make a difference," she said. “Souper Bowl of Caring happens at an important time of year, before the spring and summer break, when donations from the community historically drop as people travel. You can really notice the difference by the number of empty shelves you will see in our food pantry.”
Participants of this national movement often team up against their coworkers or friends, or challenge their church or school to get involved. Learn more and register your food drive by visiting SouperBowl.org. Donation bins (Houston Food Bank’s Red Barrels) can also be found at your local grocery stores and a list of the stores benefiting KCM directly can be found at: www.ktcm.org/foodpantry.
In-kind donations can be dropped off at the KCM Food Pantry 5506 1st Street, Katy, TX 77493 (drive around to the back of the building for the donation drop-off area). Open Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
