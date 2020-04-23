CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy Christian Ministries has seen a big increase in demand for its food pantry and this week it got a big boost that helped the nonprofit organization restock its shelves. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered 20,000 pounds of food.
The donation came onboard a tractor-trailer truck from Salt Lake City, Utah. Pallets of pasta, beans, tomatoes, sugar, soup and a many other items came just in time to replenish the dwindling food supply at Katy Christian Ministries food pantry.
“A couple of weeks ago I had started to panic,” admits Krissy Shetterly, Food Pantry Director at KCM. “We were extremely low on stock and the number of people coming through each day had doubled. We desperately needed more food. But I’ve learned that God never lets us down and something always turns up. The timing of this delivery could not have been better," she said. "It has filled our shelves again and along with some other donations and food drives, we can feed people in need for a while longer. What’s wonderful is that we can now offer people some choice".
Shetterly said the pantry was out of sugar but now it has replenished its supply due to the donation.
The food pantry has plenty of canned green beens, but still needs donations of other canned vegetables. They are also low on canned fruit according to KCM president Patti Lacy.
KCM serves the Katy, West Houston, Fulshear and Simonton areas with social services. It offers emergency financial assistance and has a crisis center that supports domestic abuse and sexual assault victims. With its retail stores closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of its resources have taken a hit, right as demand is rising. Revenue from the retail stores is not available because the stores are closed.
Partnering with organizations and churches like The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints allows these essential services to continue. As well as sending essentials like food, the church holds donation drives and encourages members to serve as volunteers, including its young missionaries who come every week.
“We love the missionaries, they're a lot of fun!” says Krissy Shetterly. “We’ve really missed them since the coronavirus regulations have come into force.”
Julie Smith, responsible for community outreach for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Katy, feels strongly about its partnership with KCM.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled that we could arrange this donation from our welfare department. KCM is able to reach so many with their ministry and always go the extra mile in thinking of special ways to bless the lives of the community. They recently started a program called "The Birthday Closet" to collect items so that clients can give their children a birthday party. You always feel like everything that you donate and the time you spend there is going directly to the clients. You get a good feeling working there.”
While the pantry shelves received a desperately needed boost this week, there are always needs that the wider public can help with.
“With so many families at home right now, we’re finding people really lack snacks,” says Krissy. “Donations of things like granola bars, juice boxes, and any kid-friendly foods would be a huge blessing. People in Katy also love dry beans - the 1 pound bags of black beans, pinto beans etc.”
Anyone wishing to donate items can bring them to the food pantry on 5506 1st Street in Old Katy or use the red barrels at HEB and Kroger stores. Volunteer opportunities are listed at www.ktcm.org and www.justserve.org.
Funding for the welfare program of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is provided by donations from Church members. One Sunday a month, members of the church go without two consecutive meals and give generously the money they would have spent on food to the church which distributes it to those in most need. There are about 4,000 church members in Katy.
