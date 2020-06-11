CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Due to the need for continued social distancing, Katy Christian Ministries is changing the date of its charity golf tournament previously scheduled for June 29th. The new date is September 28. The location also changed to the Willow Fork Country Club on Westheimer Parkway in Cinco Ranch.
"We hope the reschedule will find us all with better health, cooler temperatures, and the same sold out participation we have enjoyed for the last few years of tournaments, as we support our mission of #TransformingLivesTogether," said KCM executive director Deysi Crespo in an email to supporters.
The fundraising goal this year is $100,000 which provides KCM with the general operational support necessary to complete its mission, according to Crespo.
