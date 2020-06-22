Katy City Hall

Katy City Hall - Covering Katy file photo

 Dennis Spellman

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy City Council meets in special session on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be streamed to the public.There will be no public access to the meeting due to COVID-19 social distancing. See the agenda below.

