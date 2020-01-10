CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Fire Department has a new 1.5 million dollar ladder truck with a 107 foot ladder.
The new apparatus is replacing a 16-year-old tower truck that became too costly to maintain because many parts were no longer available and had to be custom manufactured. The previous truck had a 105-foot ladder and will be sold at auction.
The new truck can pump 2,000 gallons of water per minute. It will carry a large amount of equipment including the jaws of life and other rescue tools and ventilation equipment.
There are many custom components to the truck that were designed by members of the Katy Fire Department.
