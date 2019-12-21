CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Fire Department is reporting another very successful holiday season Santa Tour where food and toys were donated by residents of the City of Katy.
“In total, we had 3,180 pounds of food donated this year,” said a statement from the Katy F.D.
The Santa tour began on Dec. 2 and lasted through Dec. 18. Santa's sleigh was placed atop a Katy fire truck and it made prescheduled visits through Katy Neighborhoods where people donated food and toys.
The rolling Santa Tour was followed by helper elves stopping to pick up non-perishable canned goods to deliver to the local Katy food pantry. They also picked up unwrapped toys for the Lions Club and Toys-for-Tots Programs.
“Due to your generosity Santa has already agreed to come back next year,” the fire department said.
