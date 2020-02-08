KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy High School girls basketball team beat Cinco Ranch in a come from behind win on Friday. The final score was Katy 42, Cinco Ranch 36.
After trailing most of the game, Katy took the lead in the 4th quarter and hit free throws down the stretch to secure the victory over Cinco.
Allana Thompson led the Tigers with 17 points and 6 rebounds. Joy Jegede added a big 11 points and 8 rebounds. Aubrey Ridenhour hit shots down the stretch of the 4th quarter also to extend Katy’s lead.
The Tigers will close out district play on Tuesday at Morton Ranch.
