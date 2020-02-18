KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Girls basketball team fell to Fort Bend Bush 39 to 54 in the Class 6A bi-district playoff on Monday night. The game was played at Katy ISD's Paetow Hight School.
The Tigers ended their season at 16-14 overall. Bush improved to 20-13.
