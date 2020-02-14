Juan Rodriguez

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Juan Rodriguez, from Katy, Texas, reviews engineering operational sequencing system procedures while standing the propulsion and auxiliary control console operator watch aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60).

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman

GULF OF OMAN (Covering Katy News) - A member of the Katy High School class of 2008 is now serving aboard a guided-missile cruiser in the Gulf of Oman.

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Juan Rodriguez is stationed aboard the USS Normandy (CG 60).

The Normandy is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. 

