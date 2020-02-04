WASHINGTON, D.C. (Covering Katy News) - Courtney Litvak, a human trafficking survivor from Katy, recently visited the White House and was recognized by President Trump when he signed an executive order that will combat human trafficking and online child exploitation in the United States. The order will make it easier for people throughout the U.S. to report evidence of human trafficking and provide assistance for those who are entrapped.
Litvak was joined by other trafficking survivors and by Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX) who represents a portion of the Katy area.
The signing happened at the White House Human Trafficking Summit on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Those who took part discussed what federal and state officials have accomplished in the fight against human trafficking, while looking forward to what more can be done to combat this crime.
A recent study, conducted by the University of Texas, found that nearly three-hundred-thousand people, including 80 thousand children, have directly suffered from human trafficking in the state of Texas.
“People need to understand that human trafficking is not just occurring overseas in a third world country, it is happening right in our backyards, in our suburban communities,” Congressman McCaul said.
Litvak was a student at Cinco Ranch High School when her parents say students, who worked with the traffickers, helped to groom her and convinced her to leave home.
“Over the past few years, I have brought together local advocates, law enforcement and health professionals to find ways we can work together to combat this crime head on. It has only been a year-and-a-half since Courtney returned home. She has come so far since going through recovery to standing by the President of the United States." She is truly inspiring, McCaul said.
Most recently, Congressman McCaul introduced the Leveraging Information in Foreign Traffickers Act. One of the key components of the bill would extend the authorization of a key advisory council until 2025. The Advisory Council was established by the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act and enacted in 2015. This council provides a formal platform for trafficking survivors to advise and make recommendations on federal anti-trafficking policies to the President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.
“When we come to the table to have these conversations on what we can do to combat human trafficking, we must remember to keep survivors at the center of the conversation,” said Congressman McCaul. “I am encouraged that the Administration is investing in the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking. It is also something I keep in mind when crafting legislation aimed to combat human trafficking.”
