KATY (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD has announced the top two students from each high school who are ranked highest academically in their respective graduating classes. Many of these students are now moving on to renowned colleges and universities throughout the nation.

The 2019-2020 valedictorians and salutatorians are listed below. Their photos are above.

Cinco Ranch High School

Jimmy Lee Zhang– Valedictorian

College/University: Carnegie Mellon University

Major: Computer Science

GPA: 4.8438

Edward Peihua Lu – Salutatorian

College/University: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Major: Math and Computer Science

GPA: 4.8095

Katy High School

Maverick Anderson – Valedictorian

College/University: University of Texas in Austin

Major: Chemical Engineering

GPA: 4.8281

David Wu – Salutatorian

College/University: University of Waterloo in Canada

Major: Computer Science

GPA: 4.8125

 

Mayde Creek High School

Thuan Thi My Doan – Valedictorian

College/University: University of Texas in Austin

Major: Biochemistry

GPA: 4.7857

Juliet Dhanie Meas – Salutatorian

College/University: University of Texas in Austin

Major: Finance

GPA: 4.7857

 

Morton Ranch High School

Abbhinav Jayaraman – Valedictorian

College/University: University of Texas in Austin

Major: Computer Science

GPA: 4.8

Matthew Marin – Salutatorian

College/University: Texas A&M University

Major: Chemical Engineering

GPA: 4.7586

Paetow High School

Kenny Bryan Hung – Valedictorian

College/University: University of Houston

Major: Engineering

GPA: 4.7077

Daniela Maria Macias – Salutatorian

College/University: University of Houston

Major: Strategic Communications

GPA: 4.6441

Seven Lakes High School

Vineet Paidisetty – Valedictorian

College/University: Baylor University

Major: Biochemisty

GPA: 4.8594

Sriya Kakarla – Salutatorian

College/University: Rice University

Major: Psychology and Neuroscience

GPA: 4.8451

Taylor High School

Michelle Mengfan Li – Valedictorian

College/University: University of Pennsylvania

Major: Finance

GPA: 4.8676

Gabriela Cortes Arias – Salutatorian

College/University: Stanford University

o Major: Aerospace Engineering

o GPA: 4.8507

 

Tompkins High School

Nicolas Matthew Kao – Valedictorian

College/University: University of Texas in Austin

Major: Business

GPA: 4.8545

Ramandeep Singh Sethi – Salutatorian

College/University: University of Texas in Austin

Major: Finance

GPA: 4.8472

