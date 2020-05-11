KATY (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD has announced the top two students from each high school who are ranked highest academically in their respective graduating classes. Many of these students are now moving on to renowned colleges and universities throughout the nation.
The 2019-2020 valedictorians and salutatorians are listed below. Their photos are above.
Cinco Ranch High School
Jimmy Lee Zhang– Valedictorian
College/University: Carnegie Mellon University
Major: Computer Science
GPA: 4.8438
Edward Peihua Lu – Salutatorian
College/University: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Major: Math and Computer Science
GPA: 4.8095
Katy High School
Maverick Anderson – Valedictorian
College/University: University of Texas in Austin
Major: Chemical Engineering
GPA: 4.8281
David Wu – Salutatorian
College/University: University of Waterloo in Canada
Major: Computer Science
GPA: 4.8125
Mayde Creek High School
Thuan Thi My Doan – Valedictorian
College/University: University of Texas in Austin
Major: Biochemistry
GPA: 4.7857
Juliet Dhanie Meas – Salutatorian
College/University: University of Texas in Austin
Major: Finance
GPA: 4.7857
Morton Ranch High School
Abbhinav Jayaraman – Valedictorian
College/University: University of Texas in Austin
Major: Computer Science
GPA: 4.8
Matthew Marin – Salutatorian
College/University: Texas A&M University
Major: Chemical Engineering
GPA: 4.7586
Paetow High School
Kenny Bryan Hung – Valedictorian
College/University: University of Houston
Major: Engineering
GPA: 4.7077
Daniela Maria Macias – Salutatorian
College/University: University of Houston
Major: Strategic Communications
GPA: 4.6441
Seven Lakes High School
Vineet Paidisetty – Valedictorian
College/University: Baylor University
Major: Biochemisty
GPA: 4.8594
Sriya Kakarla – Salutatorian
College/University: Rice University
Major: Psychology and Neuroscience
GPA: 4.8451
Taylor High School
Michelle Mengfan Li – Valedictorian
College/University: University of Pennsylvania
Major: Finance
GPA: 4.8676
Gabriela Cortes Arias – Salutatorian
College/University: Stanford University
o Major: Aerospace Engineering
o GPA: 4.8507
Tompkins High School
Nicolas Matthew Kao – Valedictorian
College/University: University of Texas in Austin
Major: Business
GPA: 4.8545
Ramandeep Singh Sethi – Salutatorian
College/University: University of Texas in Austin
Major: Finance
GPA: 4.8472
