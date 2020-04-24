KATY (Covering Katy News) - Most of the recently reopened Katy ISD outdoor facilities are being closed again because Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says they should not be open. Moving forward, the only Katy ISD facilities allowed to be open will be Junior High school tracks.
Not all of Katy ISD's facilities are in Harris County but the school district will be applying the same standards to its facilities in Fort Bend and Waller Counties, meaning they will close too.
Consistency on the issue of reopening Texas parks may be confusing for the public. For example, the Galveston City Council voted to reopen its beach for specific uses of exercise, surfing, swimming and fishing between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning Monday. Violators in Galveston face a $500 dollar fine and vehicle traffic, picnics and use of chairs or tents is banned.
Below is a letter from superintendent Ken Gregorski explaining why he's shutting down most of the facilities he reopened earlier this week.
April 24, 2020
Dear Katy ISD Parents/Guardians, Staff and Community,
In an email to our Katy ISD community on Monday, I communicated that we would open our District outdoor facilities in alignment with Governor Abbott’s announcement to re-open parks. In making the decision to open outdoor facilities to our community members, I believed I was following the guidance and intent of the most recent executive order, which did not prohibit people from essential daily activities, such as engaging in physical activity and visiting parks, as long as the public takes the necessary precautions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and minimize in-person contact with those outside your same household.
Today, I received a letter from Harris County that stated, “after reviewing the [website] posting it has been determined by the Office of Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge, that opening the above listed facilities are not in line with the orders of the Governor of the State of Texas nor her office.” As requested by the letter, Katy ISD will be closing all outdoor facilities throughout the District, effective immediately, with the exception of Junior High tracks, which are allowed to remain open per the Harris County letter.
Currently, the Harris County “Stay Home, Work Safe” order is set to expire on April 30, 2020. With the exception of an extension of any of the current local and state orders, Katy ISD will re-open all outdoor facilities on May 1, 2020.
I sincerely apologize to our community for the misunderstanding.
Ken Gregorski, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Who would vote for a child to the position of county judge? Incredible.
